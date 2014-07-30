California restaurant has no noisy children policy

A popular restaurant in Monterey, CA has a "no noisy children" policy. Tourists said they don't think it's fair, but the owner said it's not hurting his bottom line.

No strollers, no high chairs, no booster chairs and children making noise in the dining room of the Old Fisherman's Grotto are not allowed.

To many tourists, they said it's not exactly a "welcome sign."

"I think it's not fair because I think little kids deserve to go in there," Saquoia Barajas, who is a tourist.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think kids need to know how to behave in restaurants and if you don't take them to them, they don't know how to behave and they shouldn't be kept hidden away, so I think it's ridiculous," tourist Teresa Colombani said. "Kids should be allowed in restaurants."

Fisherman's Wharf is one of the Monterey peninsula's biggest tourist attractions and the sign at Old Fisherman's Grotto, some said it sends the wrong message.

"I would probably not go there to not deal with that sort of atmosphere and it surprises me because this is a family place to go with your kids for vacation," tourist Kelly Lozano said.

CNN talked to the owner of old Fisherman's Grotto, Chris Shake, and he said he doesn't care if some people are offended.

Shake said you don't like it, eat somewhere else.

"If a place has the rules, that's what the rules are, you go in and abide by the rules or you find a place that's more suitable to your dining," Shake said

Niki Riviere is one of those people. Riviere said she couldn't get a high chair for her six-month old.

"I'm completely shocked because I never had that happen, usually they cater," Riviere said. "At least have a high chair for the child, but it seemed like they didn't want any child. They said the child can't make any noises in there, so they turned us away."

Shake said he is OK without her business and if you're wondering, he said the rules don't affect his bottom line.

"Well let's put it this way, I haven't had a down year in over 20 years," Shake said. "Our business continues to grow."

Shake said this policy has been in place for two years and they've had two signs up since then. They recently added a third.

© 2013 Cable News Network .Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

