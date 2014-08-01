Radio station WCCC ends run as rock station

Hartford based WCCC FM radio Friday signed off for a final time as a rock station after the station was sold to new ownership that is switching the format to a Christian music radio station.



On Friday afternoon current and former personalities spent time remembering the station, sharing stories and playing music that made the station famous.

Among those who called in Howard Stern, who spent time working for the station from 1979 to 1980, and later on his syndicated program was aired by station.

"In my career, when I got a job doing mornings on WCCC, it was such a big moment for me. I truly was shocked when I heard WCCC was changing formats," Stern told listeners.

Mike Karolyi, who has worked for the radio station for 28 years remarked "we are losing history, we're losing a companion on the radio."

For the last 40 years the station introduced Hartford to new rock music, giving bands like Shinedown and Staind a chance to be heard by local listeners.

The format changed was changed last year to classic rock, moving away from newer rock bands.



The change in ownership will mean that 30 people that work for station on air and behind the scenes are out of a job.

J Raven, the morning host for WCCC said "the heritage of a place like this, the history, you chase that feeling all the time."

After all those that had gathered in the studio to say goodbye to listeners, one final song played by WCCC before switching formats, "Walk" by Pantera.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.