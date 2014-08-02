Deadline nears to vote in Connecticut primary

The deadline is nearing for eligible voters who want to vote in Connecticut's upcoming primary to register as a Democrat or Republican.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said new voter registrations or changes to a voter's registration status - completed online or by mail - must be received no later than Aug. 7 in order to qualify a voter to participate in the Aug. 12 primary election.

The final deadline to register in-person at town offices for the primary is Aug. 11 by noon.

Eligible voters must register as a Democrat or Republican to vote in a primary. Seventeen-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 4 general election can register to vote in the primary. They face the same registration deadlines.

Connecticut has more than 1.9 million active registered voters.

