Mom punishes teen by selling Katy Perry tickets on Facebook

A North Dakota mom decided to teach her teenager a lesson by selling her favorite singer's concert tickets online in Fargo.

Cindy Bjerke was all set to take her 18-year old daughter to see Katy Perry in Fargo, until she says her teen started to act "bratty." Cindy says her daughter's behavior was unacceptable and thought she didn't deserve to have the tickets, so she decided to sell the Row G tickets on Facebook.

"I was not going to let her go to this concert with the behavior that she's been doing," Bjerke said.



The Facebook posting read that her daughter is a "spoiled brat" and doesn't deserve to attend the Katy Perry show.

"I had a header that said spoiled brat daughter doesn't deserve these tickets for sale," Bjerke said.



Bjerke discounted the 110-dollar set of tickets to 90 dollars. The tickets sold within five minutes.

Many commenters liked the post and applauded Cindy's disciplinary skills, but there were a number of people who commented who criticized the posting saying that the punishment was personal and shouldn't have been handled publicly.

Eagleman "I think that's a personal issue where it should've been handled privately because on Facebook everyone is going to see that," parent Elgie Eagleman said.

"I don't think I would go as far as publicly chastising my child for the whole world to see," parent Jeff Schmidt said.

"Most of it has been overwhelming support and I think a lot of parent feel like me where they're being bullied on how they should parent their children," Bjerke said.

Bjerke said she never meant to embarrass her daughter. She just wanted to teach her teen a lesson.

The page administrators deleted the post claiming the volume of comments and attention the post received distracted from the purpose of the page.

"Mostly discipline just mean to teach so to find a way that's really effective that's going to teach your children a lesson," Sue Quamme with Parent Resource.

"It doesn't matter what side you're on, you're always wrong to somebody," Bjerke said.

© 2014 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

