Manager sentenced in missing firearms case

The 54-year-old general manager of a gun manufacturer in Deep River has been sentenced to probation for violating federal firearms laws.

The Connecticut U.S. attorney's office said Robert Brinkerhoff, of Tri-Town Plastics, was sentenced on Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a theft or loss report and one count of making false statements in a theft or loss report. Both are misdemeanors.

The judge prohibited him from working in a firearms-related business for 90 days.

Prosecutors say Brinkerhoff initially failed to report 23 missing firearms to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. When he did report them, he failed to tell the agency that he knew they had been falsely listed by employees in company records as "scrapped."

The investigation is ongoing.

