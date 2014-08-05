Man uses pepper spray, wheelchair to steal Rolex

Stamford police are seeking a man who they say employed pepper spray and the guise of needing a wheelchair to steal a $27,000 Rolex watch from a mall jewelry store.

Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Sidney Thomas Jewelry.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a wheelchair approach a glass case for help. A clerk shows him some watches, and he puts one on.

He then pushes back his wheelchair, knocking into a second clerk. Police say he sprayed the woman with the pepper spray, before getting up out of the wheelchair and running toward the door. He also sprayed a security guard with pepper spray on his way out, knocking him down.

Police say they have fingerprints from the wheelchair. The man also left behind his hat.

