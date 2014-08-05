Historic & Beautiful Sights on The Essex Steam Train

The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat offers various eco-excursions and family themed events throughout the year for train fans of all ages.

Upcoming Events:



Passengers from the Past

August 2014

August is history month at Essex Steam Train & Riverboat as we welcome Mark Twain, William and Helen Gillette, and Jay Gatsby and Roaring '20s characters, our special Passengers from the Past!

Celebrate the Roaring '20s at Essex Station

Summer of 2014

We're bringing back the sights, sounds, and energy of the 1920′s to Essex Station this summer! Keep an eye peeled for colorful characters, historic signage and displays, and an opportunity to experience the adventure of riding the rails!



