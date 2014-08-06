Blumenthal to announce grant for Lyme testing

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is set to announce a $600,000 federal grant to improve testing for Lyme disease.

The Connecticut Democrat is scheduled to make the announcement Wednesday alongside researchers from Western Connecticut Biomedical Research Institute and the Seattle-based RareCyte Inc.

His office says Lyme disease affects some 300,000 Americans each year and that Connecticut has a high number of reported cases. Many of the current tests used to detect Lyme disease can give false negative results early in the course of the illness, leading to delayed treatment.

The ailment is named after Lyme, Connecticut, where it was first identified in 1975.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.