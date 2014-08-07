City officials mull Rock Cats stadium proposals

The proposal for the Thomas Hooker Brewing Company. (Thomas Hooker Brewing Co. photo)

Over the next few weeks, city leaders in Hartford plan on taking a look at three proposals for a new baseball stadium.

This after the New Britain Rock Cats announced a move to the capital city earlier this summer.

The proposed stadium has been sparking the interests of developers who want to bring things like apartments, grocery stores and breweries to the downtown north neighborhood.

One mockup by the Thomas Hooker Brewing Company included a new home for the Bloomfield-based brewery. It had an entrance to its tasting room right across the street from the entrance to the ball park.

Another proposal from CV Properties included a municipal office building and garage.

The third proposal from Leyland Alliance called for erecting a grocery store, apartments, retail space and a brewery.

"I think it would accelerate development of downtown north," said Mayor Pedro Segarra. "It would help our city with taxes and also get people back to work, so we're very excited about it."

City officials said they have not talked about the financial details of the plan, but they did back away from $60 million in bonding in favor of private investment.

The people Eyewitness News spoke with in Hartford said they'd like to see any city money spent differently.

"There's more priorities in the city than just a game," said Angel Pena, a Hartford resident. "There's hunger, there's people living on the street."

The city council could vote on the proposals as early as next month.

