WFSB takes the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' for ALS

The Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS came crashing into Connecticut last week.

Eyewitness News traffic reporter Nicole Nalepa was the first WFSB employee to be challenged. The challenge came from a former college roommate from Massachusetts.

The challenge, which was born in Massachusetts, came from former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates. Frates was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also know as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012. Here's a link to his charity.

He and ALS patient Pat Quinn began challenging their friends on social media to take the plunge last month.

Quinn inspired the charity Quinn For the Win, where his brother posted support for the challenge, which is meant to raise awareness for ALS.

The way it works is after a friend extends the challenge, that person has 24 hours to respond. If they fail to respond, they have to donate $100 to an ALS charity.

If accepted, however, a bucket of ice water is dumped over the person's head, which is recorded and shared over social media. That person must then extend the same challenge to four other friends.

Needless to say, Nalepa accepted.

She explained her reason for accepting the challenge and was promptly doused by one of her co-workers right on the WFSB patio in Rocky Hill. The temperature outside was a warm 77 degrees.

Nalepa called it "refreshing."

Then, she extended the challenge.

Meteorologist Scot Haney, meteorologist Mark Dixon, anchor Kara Sundlun and former WFSB anchor and current CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King were on her list.

Last Thursday evening, Dixon accepted her challenge and got doused on live television during Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

Later on the newscast, WFSB meteorologist Mike Cameron was doused by a bucket of water and ice during the final Backyard BBQ segment.

Since then, WFSB general manager Klarn DePalma and anchor Kara Sundlun have also accepted and successfully completed the challenge.

Haney's fate was decided on Better Connecticut last Friday. He accepted.

Dennis House accepted an icy dousing Wednesday night. He challenged Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, her Republican challenger Heather Somers and Ted Kennedy, Jr.

House also pledged a monetary donation to charity.

For more information on the fight against ALS in Connecticut, click here.

