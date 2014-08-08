Peach Trifle with Foodie Fatale

A special thank you to Entenmann's for the audience giveaway
Foodie Fatale's Fresh Peach Trifle
Ingredients
2 Entenmann's All Butter Loaf cakes, crust removed, cut into ½ inch slices
24 oz mascarpone, room temperature
¾ cup sugar
3 lb large yellow Peaches (approx. 12 or 6 cups), peeled and sliced
White sugar to taste
12 fresh lemon verbena leaves, minced
6 teaspoons Lillet Blanc
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons sugar
1 peach (garnish)
1 sprig verbena (garnish)
Directions:
Toss sliced peaches with granulated sugar to taste.
Mix in lemon verbena and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together mascarpone and ½ cup sugar.
Cover the bottom of a 3-quart trifle bowl with cake slices.
Drizzle with 2 tsp Lillet Blanc.
Cover with approximately 2 cups peaches.
Add one-third of the mascarpone over peaches.
Repeat layers twice
In a cold metal mixing bowl, beat whipping cream with 2 sugar until stiff peaks form.
Top trifle with whipped cream
Garnish with sliced peaches and a sprig of lemon verbena
Cover and refrigerate