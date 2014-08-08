Peach Trifle with Foodie Fatale - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Peach Trifle with Foodie Fatale

A special thank you to Entenmann's for the audience giveaway

 

Foodie Fatale's Fresh Peach Trifle

Ingredients

2 Entenmann's All Butter Loaf cakes, crust removed, cut into ½ inch slices

24 oz mascarpone, room temperature

¾  cup sugar

3 lb large yellow Peaches (approx. 12 or 6 cups), peeled and sliced

White sugar to taste

12 fresh lemon verbena leaves, minced 

6 teaspoons Lillet Blanc

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 peach (garnish)

1 sprig verbena (garnish)

Directions:

            Toss sliced peaches with granulated sugar to taste.

            Mix in lemon verbena and set aside.

            In a mixing bowl, whisk together mascarpone and ½ cup sugar.

            Cover the bottom of a 3-quart trifle bowl with cake slices.

            Drizzle with 2 tsp Lillet Blanc.

            Cover with approximately 2 cups peaches.

            Add one-third of the mascarpone over peaches.

            Repeat layers twice

            In a cold metal mixing bowl, beat whipping cream with 2 sugar until stiff peaks form.

            Top trifle with whipped cream 

            Garnish with sliced peaches and a sprig of lemon verbena

            Cover and refrigerate

 