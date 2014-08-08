Judge Judy, Connecticut lawyer settle lawsuit

Television's Judge Judy and a Connecticut personal injury lawyer she sued for allegedly using her image in TV ads without her permission have settled the case.

Judith Sheindlin said Friday that she and Hartford attorney John Haymond "reached an amicable resolution of their claims against each other."

She filed a lawsuit in federal court against Haymond and his firm earlier this year, saying they had used her image without authorization in spots that falsely suggested she had endorsed the firm. Haymond countersued, alleging her false claims hurt his business.

The settlement terms weren't disclosed. Sheindlin had sought some $75,000 in damages. She had said any settlement she won would benefit the "Her Honor Mentoring Program."

Sheindlin is a retired Family Court judge who has starred in the show "Judge Judy" for 18 years.

