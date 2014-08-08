CT police officer charged with rights violation

A Bridgeport police officer has been charged with violating a man's civil rights by using unreasonable force during an arrest captured on video.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that a grand jury indicted 48-year-old Clive Higgins.

Higgins' attorney says he'll plead not guilty Friday in New Haven federal court.

The video showed police officers kicking and stomping Orlando Lopez-Soto after he was shot with a stun gun and fell to the ground in Beardsley Park in May 2011 following a car chase.

Prosecutors say after another officer deployed his stun gun, Higgins approached the man - who was lying prone on the ground - and kicked him in the head and neck area.

The other two officers pleaded guilty in June to deprivation of rights under color of law.

