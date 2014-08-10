GOP candidates face final primary debate

The two Republican candidates for governor are meeting in their final debate before Connecticut's upcoming primary.

Greenwich businessman Tom Foley is the GOP's endorsed candidate. He is facing Senate Minority John McKinney of Fairfield. The candidates are scheduled to appear Sunday during a live televised debate on WTNH-Channel 8. The hour-long debate will air live. It can also be viewed on the television station's website at www.wtnh.com.

Registered Republicans will decide in Tuesday's primary which of the two candidates they want to challenge Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy in November's election.

Besides governor, there are Republican primaries for lieutenant governor and state comptroller. Additionally, primaries will be held throughout the state for state representative and senator seats, as well as probate judges and registrars of voters in some communities.

