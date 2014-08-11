Hernandez defense wants some evidence suppressed

The judge in the Aaron Hernandez slaying case will consider a motion by the defense to exclude evidence from some electronic devices seized from the former New England Patriots star's home.

Hernandez is charged with killing Odin Lloyd of Boston, whose body was found in an industrial park near Hernandez's home in North Attleborough in June 2013. Lloyd was dating Hernandez's fiancee's sister. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Hernandez's lawyers say some evidence, specifically a Blackberry cellphone, is not admissible because it was not part of the original search warrant.

Judge E. Susan Garsh spent most of the short hearing Monday trying to determine exactly which of three cellphones seized the defense was referring to.

Hernandez is also charged with killing two men in Boston in 2012.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.