Mother kicked out of restaurant for changing diaper

A mother in Texas said she was kicked out of a pizza restaurant on Friday for changing her baby at a table.

Miranda Sowers said there was no changing table in the restroom. Still, the owners of the restaurant said that was no excuse.

Sowers said she had quite the challenge on her hands after being alone with her three girls at Brother's Pizza Express on Cypresswood Drive in Spring, TX.

She eventually had to take 4-month-old Reagan to the bathroom.

"Looked around, I saw there was absolutely nowhere to lay a baby other than the floor so I walked back out and thought ‘I have to figure something else out,'" Sowers said.

With no changing table and to avoid the hassle of taking everyone back to the minivan, Sowers said what she did next was her last resort.

"So I thought ‘you know what? I've got my own changing pad. She's tiny, she fits right here on the chair,'" said Sowers. "So I laid her down quickly, quietly changed her diaper."

However, it wasn't quick or quiet, according to the employees. They said the restaurant was full.

"I don't want to lose all these other customers because they see a dirty diaper," said Bessa Lala of Brother's Pizza Express.

Bessa Lala and her brother Donny Lala run the family business and said people were complaining. One regular customer sitting close to Sowers even sent them a text.

"As soon as you start opening the diaper, people start complaining about the smell of the diaper," said Donny Lala. "Last thing I want is a customer throwing up."

Sowers argued that no one saw her change the diaper, but she and her girls were given their food in "to go" containers and asked to leave.

"I had to carry it out with a big giant diaper bag and a baby in a car seat," she said.

Sowers filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

The restaurant said it stands behind its reaction even though it lost Sowers as a customer.

