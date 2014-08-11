Route 138 in Voluntown closed for tractor trailer crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 138 in Voluntown closed for tractor trailer crash

Voluntown, CT (WFSB) -

A tractor trailer crash closed Route 138 at James Road Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at a little before 1:30 p.m.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for more updates as they becomes available.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.