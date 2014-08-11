I-95 in Milford reopens after tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer crash closed I-95 north in Milford on Monday, however the highway has since been reopened.



The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 35 and 36 Monday afternoon for an overturned tractor-trailer.

Congestion and delays were reported between exits 24 and 35.

There was no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash.

