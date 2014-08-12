Hernandez cousin pleads 'guilty' to contempt charge

A cousin of ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt charge in his 2013 murder case.

Thirty-eight-year-old Tanya Singleton of Bristol, Connecticut, was in court on Tuesday. She refused to testify before a grand jury that indicted Hernandez on a murder charge in the killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in that case and in the 2012 killings of two men in Boston.

Prosecutors recommended probation and home confinement for Singleton. She has been undergoing treatment for a breast cancer recurrence. Her attorney said prison time in prison likely would hasten her death.

Prosecutors said Singleton deliberately thwarted their investigation despite being granted immunity. Her attorney said she chose family loyalty.

