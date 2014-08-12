Woman charged with hitting Rham teacher had elevated blood alcohol level

Dawn Mallory died after being struck by car in school parking lot

The driver who allegedly hit a Rham middle school teacher had reportedly been drinking before the crash.

Court documents reveal that a Connecticut State Trooper smelled alcohol on Elizabeth Everett's breath the morning in March when Dawn Mallory was hit.

Everett's blood alcohol level was 0.07, just shy of the legal limit of 0.08. No drugs were found in her system.



Everett, 50, is being accused of backing her car into Dawn Mallory, 65, before the start of school while she was dropping her son off.

Mallory suffered severe head injuries and later died at the hospital.



In court documents, it states that Everett's car was traveling at least 14 miles per hour at the time of the crash on March 14. She was also driving in an area designated solely for school buses when she backed up into Mallory.

Investigators found that there were no mechanical problems with her car, which also had a working back-up camera.



Everett is being charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, and had her case continued in court on Tuesday.

The attorney for Mallory's estate said he plans to wait to see the police report before deciding whether or not to sue Everett and/or the town of Hebron.



