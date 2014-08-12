Body of missing man found in Derby reservoir

Police in Derby say they've found the body of a 33-year-old man reported missing by his family in a city park reservoir.

Officers found the body of the Ansonia man at about 6 a.m. Tuesday near a dam in Witek Park. Police say his family reported him missing after he didn't return from a fishing trip Monday evening.

The man's name hasn't been released. An autopsy and toxicology tests are planned.

Police say it appears the man drowned while fishing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Derby police.

The park has two former reservoirs that are popular fishing places.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.