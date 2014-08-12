Feds cite Millstone for 3 minor safety violations

Federal inspectors have cited Connecticut's nuclear plant for three minor safety violations, including a worker who breathed in radioactive material.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Tuesday it found three violations of "very low safety significance" in a quarterly inspection of the Millstone Power Plant.

The agency said two contractors working on radioactively contaminated pipes April 20 failed to wear respirators that were not required by the plant. Millstone's decision was not documented.

A machinist set off an alarm and breathed in radioactive dust-like material. Regulators said it did not result in overexposure or a substantial potential for overexposure.

A Millstone spokesman said the violations will be corrected.

Millstone also was cited for not having redundant means to monitor water levels in the coolant system and plans related to refueling.

