Baby's body discovered in trash can

East Hartford police officers spent several hours at a home on Tolland Street Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning following the discovery of a baby's body inside a garbage can.



Investigators could been seen examining a pair of trash containers in the driveway of the home in addition a vehicle in the driveway. They also took bags of evidence out of the home.

Police confirmed their investigation surrounds the discovery of a baby's body in one of those trash containers. They said they were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The state medical examiner arrived around 3:30 a.m.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. They said they were trying to piece together what led to the discovery and how the baby died.

