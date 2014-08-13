Texas kid lives in Walmart

A 14-year-old boy set up a camp site inside a 24-hour Wal-Mart in Texas and lived undetected for a couple of days.

Customers who walked down the aisles where the teen was living never noticed two hidden compounds where the boy was able to store necessities, sleep in a makeshift bed and eat items taken from inside the store in Corsicana.

He created a crack in the back wall of the drink aisle to grab juice and even collected a fish from the pet department.

These photos show the clothing that employees say the boy would change in and out of every few hours to avoid detection.

Sources say the 14-year-old was so concerned about being caught he wore diapers instead of using the store restroom.

Eventually, a trash trail led to the teens discovery.

Police were called and released the boy to the custody of relatives

"I'm wondering what his parents think and how come he didn't come home and why aren't they worried about him," Megan Nicholson, who is a Walmart customer," said.



That's a good question.

We're told the boy lives with relatives but was visiting other relatives when he disappeared.

C-P-S says they are usually called in to investigate cases like this but were not called this time.

There's no indication Walmart plans to file criminal charges at this point.

Why the teen did this is a question we hope to get an answer to soon to help explain this incredible story.

