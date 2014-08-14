Hernandez due in court in drive-by shooting case

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is due in court for a pretrial hearing in the 2012 drive-by killings of two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley's office says Thursday afternoon's hearing is "purely administrative in nature" as both sides prepare for a May 28, 2015 trial.

Prosecutors say Hernandez shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after one of them apparently spilled a drink on him in the nightclub. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

He also is charged in the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player whose bullet-ridden body was found in an industrial park near Hernandez's North Attleborough home.

Hernandez also pleaded not guilty in Lloyd's murder. His trial in that case is scheduled for October.

