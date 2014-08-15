Sharks spotted dangerously close to swimmers

A bit of a scare for beachgoers in southern California this week.

Sharks were spotted swimming in the waters off of Manhattan Beach. Some swimmers said they got a little too close for comfort.

Officials said they were juvenile great white sharks.

One mother spotted one close to the coast.

"And then, all of the sudden, I see like a fin," said Onaree Segal, an eyewitness. "I can tell it was a shark."

Other sharks were spotted a little further out, watching swimmers pass.

"It's been a common sighting around here for the last three years or so to see juvenile white sharks in the area and those were determined to be non-aggressive," said Capt. Jeff Horn, LA County Lifeguards.

Lifeguards were alerted to about four or five sharks swimming just south of the beach's pier. They never cleared the water, but kept a close eye on them.

"Once we found out that the animals were eight feet or below, we stood by," Horn said. "We monitored them for about an hour and when they were found to be non-aggressive, we abandoned our activities there. They went their ways and we went our ways."

While the 1975 film Jaws left an image in many people's minds of sharks being man-eaters, experts said sharks, especially juveniles, traditionally do not attack humans.

"We actually see the juvenile white sharks, and they're just curious," said Mayor Pro-Tem Wayne Powell, Manhattan Beach, CA. "They don't attack unless they're provoked."

