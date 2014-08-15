Stonington senator transferred to rehab hospital

The sister of a Stonington state senator says her brother Andrew Maynard has been discharged from Rhode Island Hospital and transferred to rehabilitation facility.

In a statement released Thursday by the Senate Democrats, Denise Mahoney said her brother will continue his physical and occupational therapy at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. Maynard suffered a traumatic head injury due to an early morning fall outside his Stonington home more than three weeks ago.

Police said a neighbor witnessed the 52-year-old Maynard fall from a "significant height," landing on a sidewalk.

Mahoney said her brother is awake and responsive to family and friends. She called his recovery "slow, yet positive," adding it "will take time."

Maynard is co-chairman of the General Assembly's Transportation Committee.

