New Haven mother plans scholarship in son's memory

A grieving New Haven mother prepares to say goodbye to her youngest son, while her oldest recovers in a hospital.

The boys were victims of gun violence and on the eve of the funeral for 15-year-old Jacob Craggett, his family was making plans that will keep his legacy alive.

Jacob Craggett was killed on Aug. 8 when his brother, Joshua Craggett, and two others were driving him home to make curfew. Police said they were ambushed at a stop sign right near his grandmother's house.

Shots were fired into the car killing Jacob Craggett near the intersection of Vernon Street and Davenport Avenue around 9 p.m.

"He's looking down from heaven saying 'go Ma, keep my name alive,'" Jacob's mother, Lisa Craggett, said.

Joshua Craggett was seriously hurt and 22-year-old Timothy Jones, the driver of the vehicle, was seriously injured during the shooting. Police said a fourth victim, 17-year-old Jerray Jackson, was in the car with the victims, but was uninjured.

Jacob Craggett absolutely loved playing football as well as other sports. He should have been getting ready to play football at Hillhouse High this fall. The family on the eve of the funeral announced a scholarship fund at his school, so his spirit will live on.

Hillhouse High School Principal Kermit Carolina said he hopes people will honor Jacob's life by taking action.

"His life had great value, not only to mom but to society in general," Carolina said. "We can't be so immune to this that we look at it on TV and accept it as just another day."

Lisa Craggett said she hopes she can make a difference with the scholarship through Hillhouse High School. The goal is to raise money for the school's athletics programs to engage young people who may not be able to afford things like cleats to play football.

"To have that available to kids that can be a difference in going in the right path and going on the wrong path," said Jacob's cousin, Wanda Spraggins.

His mother said she wants to help other mothers, who have children like Jacob, because she knows what she lost can only make her son's memory stronger.

Joshua Craggett remains in the hospital, but now is in stable condition. The family is trying to work it out, so he can talk through a live video camera at his brother's funeral service on Saturday.

There will be viewing of the casket from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then a service will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both will be held at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden

The scholarship is being handled by Hillhouse High School and anyone interested is asked to call 203-497-7502.

