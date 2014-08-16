Malloy participates in ALS ice bucket challenge

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) - Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is the latest Connecticut politician to get doused with ice water to increase awareness about a debilitating disease.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman was expected on Saturday to pour the frigid mixture over Malloy's head after he finishes the MADD Dash 5K road race. It's part of the "ice bucket challenge," launched by the ALS Foundation to raise money to fight ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

After winning last week's Republican gubernatorial primary, Greenwich businessman Tom Foley had a bucket of ice water poured over his head by his primary rival, Senate Minority Leader John McKinney. McKinney previously participated in the challenge.

Foley called on Malloy to also take part in the ice bucket challenge. A Malloy campaign spokesman said the governor received multiple challenges.

