Buses in massive bus-only corridor on display

State officials are showing off the buses that will be the central feature of Connecticut's $567 million bus-only corridor.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, Transportation Commissioner James Redeker and other state and local officials will unveil the hybrid diesel-electric buses at a news conference at the Capitol on Monday.

Officials also will tour the construction project known as CTfastrak.

The state says the Hartford-to-New Britain bus route will cut pollution and traffic jams on Interstate 84 by removing thousands of cars from the highway. Officials are projecting more than 16,000 daily riders by 2030, double the number of bus passengers in the corridor now.

The 9.4-mile route is set to begin operations in early 2015.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the north steps of the Capitol.

