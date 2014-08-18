3 arrested for attempted car parts theft at dealership in Branford

The following photos of Marc Vargas, Jessica Covert and Josh Dippini were provided by the Branford Police Department.

Three people are accused of attempting to steal car parts from an automobile dealership in Branford early Monday morning.

An officer heard noise coming from a car dealership in the 300 block of West Main Street around 4 a.m. and when he pulled into the parking lot, he saw three people running away from the scene.

The officer discovered a vehicle in parking lot running with the "ignition tempered" and a SUV in that area "on a car jack with a wheel partially removed," police said.

Officers searched the area and used video surveillance to get descriptions of the suspects.

Later on, officers located 17-year-old Josh Dippini, of New Haven, and 18-year-old Marc Vargas, of East Haven, walking by the East Haven border. Police determined that they were the suspects involved in the attempted robbery and were arrested. Investigators also arrested 23-year-old Jessica Covert, of East Haven.

Police said Dippini and Vargas were wanted for stealing a vehicle as well as tires in town.

Covert, Dippini and Vargas were charged with fifth-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. Vargas was also charged with third-degree larceny and first-degree criminal trover.

Vargas was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Aug. 26 while Covert was held on a $2,500 bond and was arraigned on Monday. Dippini was released on a promise to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Aug. 26.

