Man barricaded in Waterbury home - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man barricaded in Waterbury home

By WFSB Staff
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Waterbury police reported a man was barricaded in a home on the corner of Greenbow Street and Chase Parkway Monday night. 

Police said there were no hostages and said the man appeared to be suicidal.

The emergency response team was on the scene, and the Chase Parkway was closed to traffic.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.