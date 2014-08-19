Merrill: 21 percent of GOP turned out for primary

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says just one of five registered Republicans voted in the party's recent primary that nominated Tom Foley for governor.

Local registrars of voters reported that 82,847 of 398,437 active registered Republicans - or 21 percent - voted in last Tuesday's match-up between Foley and Senate Minority Leader John McKinney. Foley faces Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in the general election.

While low, turnout was higher than what Merrill predicted. The day before the primary, she expected 25 percent to 30 percent of registered voters, at most, would show up at the polls.

Norwalk reported the highest turnout, where Merrill said nearly 79 percent of registered Republicans voted. Beacon Falls had the lowest turnout, with only 4 percent of registered Republicans casting ballots.

