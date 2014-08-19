Tractor trailer overturned on 91 south

A tractor trailer overturned on I-91 in Wethersfield on Tuesday night (iWitness Photo)

A tractor trailer has overturned on 91 south in Wethersfield, causing two lanes to close.

The crash is between exits 25N and 24 and was reported at around 10:20 p.m.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

