New Haven police looking for 3 missing sisters

The following photos of Destinee Tappin, Maghaney Tappin and Kani Wright were provided by the New Haven Police Department.

New Haven police have issued a statewide alert for three sisters ages 12 to 13 who have gone missing.

Authorities issued the alerts early Wednesday morning for 13-year-old Destinee Tappin, 12-year-old Maghaney Tappin and 12-year-old Kani Wright.

Police say the girls have been missing since Tuesday and are believed to be together.

Police say Destinee was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants. It's wasn't clear what the other two girls were wearing.

Authorities say all three girls are black. Destinee is about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds. Maghaney is about 5-7 and 115 pounds, and Kani is about 4-11 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is urged to call New Haven police.

