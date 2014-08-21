Rocks Cats pay taxes, avoid stadium eviction

The New Britain Rock Cats have avoided potential eviction from their baseball stadium by paying more than $164,500 in property taxes.

Team owner Josh Solomon gave a check for the taxes to New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart on Wednesday. The stadium straddles the New Britain-Berlin line, and Solomon's check reimbursed New Britain for taxes it paid to Berlin on the Rock Cats' behalf.

New Britain was paying $30,000 a year in lieu of taxes for the Rock Cats' stadium to Berlin. But after the team announced in June that it will move to Hartford for the 2016 season, Stewart said the city would no longer help the team with taxes owed to Berlin.

The team had until Sept. 1 to pay the taxes or face the possibility of eviction.

