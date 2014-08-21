Malloy, Pryor appear unified at funding event

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is praising Connecticut's education commissioner for doing "great work," rejecting suggestions he asked Stefan Pryor to announce plans to seek another job.

Malloy, who is running for re-election, said Thursday the average tenure for a non-elected superintendent or education commissioner is less than two-and-a-half years in the U.S. Pryor has served nearly three years.

Pryor announced Monday he would not seek a second term, should Malloy win re-election. Pryor has been a source of controversy as he oversaw the rollout of Malloy's education reform efforts, including teacher evaluations and education standards.

Malloy and Pryor appeared in New Britain to announce nearly $133 million in funding for struggling school districts.

Pryor called his relationship with Malloy "superb" and the timing was right to explore new career opportunities.

The Pulaski Middle School in New Britain is able to buy more laptops with the grant money and buy Chrome carts, which can charge up to 30 laptops at a time.

"We want to create an atmosphere in school where students want to be in school," said Pulaski Principal Wanda Lickwar.

"We are providing additional resources to our lowers performing students, and we are seeing substantial progress in those schools," Malloy said.

The money comes from the state which is in an effort to close the achievement gap, and teachers said it is working.

"We are helping kids coming from different backgrounds to feel immersed in this culture," said teacher Ana Davila.

The 28 districts will receive $107,978,057 of the total $132,901,813 allocation. The following numbers are the Alliance District Funding for 2012-13 through 2014-15 per municipality (first number for 2012-13, second number for 2013-14 and third number for 2014-15):

Ansonia $539,715, $1,075,200, $1,516,974

Bloomfield $204,550, $502,062, $820,191

Bridgeport $4,404,227, $9,528,892, $14,704,804

Bristol $1,390,182, $2,496,023, $3,691,273

Danbury $1,696,559, $4,436,289, $6,696,567

Derby $280,532, $669,532, $1,039,795

East Hartford $1,714,744, $4,352,756, $7,100,386

East Haven $489,867, $900,958, $1,240,108

East Windsor $168,335, $219,295, $307,215

Hamden $882,986, $2,552,259, $3,987,286

Hartford, $4,808,111, $8,954,288, $12,855,661

Killingly $380,134, $514,648, $625,621

Manchester $1,343,579, $2,592,535, $3,857,041

Meriden $1,777,411, $4,131,619, $6,181,187

Middletown, $796,637, $1,964,723, $2,996,390

Naugatuck $635,149, $1,160,664, $1,594,214

New Britain $2,654,335, $7,098,384, $11,079,553

New Haven $3,841,903, $7,929,034, $12,068,095

New London $809,001, $1,880,085, $2,736,953

Norwalk $577,476, $904,066, $1,180,676

Norwich $1,024,982, $2,378,224, $3,878,849

Putnam $179,863, $261,234, $399,467

Stamford $920,233, $1,855,142, $2,626,442

Vernon $671,611, $1,402,214, $2,004,961

Waterbury $4,395,509, $11,855,075, $19,115,441

West Haven $1,381,848, $2,809,826, $4,097,639

Winchester $207,371, $227,182, $363,989

Windham $763,857, $1,727,773, $2,584,237

Windsor $306,985, $647,476, $928,381

Windsor Locks, $252,306, $414,563, $622,417

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.