Here are the official rules for the Bobby V's Gift Card Giveaway:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Bobby V's Gift Card Giveaway is a daily sweepstakes that begins on August 22, 2014, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("E.T.") and ends August 29, 2014, at 3:59 p.m. E.T. Daily entries must be received by 3:59 pm, E.T. each weekday between August 25 – 29, 2014 to be eligible and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsor: WFSB-TV/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd., Rocky Hill, CT.

ENTRY: Go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3 and "like" the WFSB Facebook page. Then access the entry form to enter and receive one (1) entry. Non-winning daily entries will be carried forward for subsequent daily drawings.

You may gain additional entries by referring additional individuals ("Referred Individuals"). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, your name will be entered in the sweepstakes. All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular participant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid Facebook account per day. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may obtain. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook").

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT in the WFSB-TV viewing area, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from August 25 – 29, 2014, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will be chosen each day; five (5) winners total. Each winner will receive a $250.00 gift card to the Windsor Locks, CT location of Bobby V's. Total retail value: $250.00

One prize per household. Potential winners will be notified by phone, email and/or mail and must pick-up the prize at Sponsor's address. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of daily eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy at www.wfsb.com.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winners from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winners' entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification or an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing. If winner notification is returned as undeliverable, an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsor, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. For winners' list, available after September 12, 2014, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WFSB/Bobby V's Winners' List, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.