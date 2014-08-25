Missing New Haven sisters found safe

Destinee Tappin, Maghaney Tappin and Kani Wright were found safe. (New Haven police photos)

Three New Haven sisters who were reported missing last week have been found.

Police canceled a silver alert early Monday morning for 13-year-old Destinee Tappin, 12-year-old Maghaney Tappin and 12-year-old Kani Wright.

Authorities haven't released any other information including when and where they were found.

The girls went missing last Tuesday and city police described them as endangered runaways. Authorities had issued several alerts for Destinee Tappin as a missing runaway this year, including two alerts this month.

