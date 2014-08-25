UConn nursing school receives $2.3 million gift

UConn's nursing school has received a $2.3 million gift, the largest in its history, to set up its first endowed faculty chair.

The UConn Foundation says a couple with long ties to the school, Robin Froman and Steven Owen, are making the donation. It also will support a professorship and research.

Froman established the school's center for nursing research and served as its first director. She has bachelor's, master's and doctor of philosophy degrees in education from UConn; and later earned a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing from the school.

Owen is a former long-time professor of educational psychology at UConn.

UConn President Susan Herbst says the gift will provide a lasting source of financial support for the nursing school.

