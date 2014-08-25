Arraignment rescheduled in trooper's DUI case

An arraignment has been postponed for a Connecticut state trooper accused of crashing his cruiser into another car while off-duty and driving intoxicated in Ellington.

Forty-two-year-old Christopher Powers was scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday, but the proceeding has been rescheduled to Sept. 3.

He's charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive upon the right. He also was stripped of his police powers and assigned to administrative duty.

Authorities say Powers failed to negotiate a curve and struck an oncoming car on Route 140 on Aug. 15. Powers' cruiser ended up on its roof, and he and a woman in the other car were treated at hospitals.

Powers' lawyer didn't immediately return a message Monday. A phone number for Powers could not be found.

