Man charged with killing wife faces arraignment

An Ohio man charged with killing his wife and daughter almost two decades ago faces arraignment in one of those slayings.

Robert Honsch is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Massachusetts in connection with the death of his wife, Marcia Honsch.

The body of 53-year-old Marcia Honsch was found in October 1995 near an entrance to Tolland State Forest in western Massachusetts. She had been shot in the head.

At about the same time, his daughter, 17-year-old Elizabeth Honsch, was found dead behind a New Britain, Connecticut, strip mall.

The family lived in New York at the time.

Robert Honsch was arrested in July living on Ohio under an assumed name. He had remarried.

It could not immediately be determined if he had a lawyer in Massachusetts.

