Hartford welcomes back teachers during 2014 convocation

More than 1,800 teachers were welcomed back to the classroom in Hartford Monday morning.

Hartford public schools held its 2014 convocation ceremony at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Huyshope Avenue.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m.

Mayor Pedro Segarra and Superintendent Beth Schiavino-Narvaez said they were both in attendance and gave remarks about the start of the new school year.

A number of other school officials were on hand as well as performers from E.B. Kennelly School's Premier Drum Line. Students from the Global Communications Academy and R.J. Kinsella Magnet School of the Performing Arts were also there.

Students officially head back to school in Hartford on Tuesday.

