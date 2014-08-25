Mother accused of using young daughters to steal from Kohl's

Shazia Zahid is accused of using her daughters to steal $453 in items from Kohl's. (Norwalk police photo)

A woman from Stamford is accused of using her young children to steal hundreds of dollars' worth of clothing from a store over the weekend.

Police said Shazia Zahid, 40, was taking pairs of adult-sized shoes and putting them on the feet of her three daughters at a Kohl's department store in Norwalk Saturday afternoon.

The children were ages 6, 7 and eight.

Zahid also put several pairs of children's shoes in boxes that had lower prices on them, investigators said.

Police said an employee also noticed Zahid steal a ring from the jewelry section along with items of clothing. Those items were hidden in her baby carriage.

When she was all set, the employee said she purchased several items, but did not make any attempt to pay for the shoes or clothing. The employee then followed Zahid out of the store and called police.

Police said she tried to steal about $453 worth of merchandise.

Zahid was charged with sixth-degree larceny and scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 3 in Norwalk.

