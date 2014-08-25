Swimmers ordered out after large shark spotted at beach - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Swimmers ordered out after large shark spotted at beach

The following photo of the shark is from the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water at a Duxbury beach Monday after a large shark was spotted just before 1 p.m.  

The Duxbury Fire Department reported that a state police helicopter spotted the shark in the area of the Powder Point Bridge.

State police later confirmed the shark was a great white. The state police helicopter continued to monitor the shark as it headed south into deeper water.

The beach was closed to swimmers for about two hours Monday afternoon.

