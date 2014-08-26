California firm recalls Caesar salad kits

A Southern California food company has recalled nearly 93,000 pounds of fully cooked chicken Caesar salad kits sold at Sam's Club stores over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Daily Chef salad kits were shipped to the warehouse chain for sale in its in-store cafes nationwide.

The affected products by Corona's APPA Fine Foods come in 11-ounce clear plastic containers with use-by dates through Sept. 17.

The USDA and the company have received no reports of illnesses associated with consumption of these products.

People who consume food contaminated with listeria are at risk of getting listeriosis, which can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion and convulsions.

