Judge grants Hernandez bid to suppress evidence

A judge has granted a request by former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to suppress evidence from two cellphones and three iPads taken from his home in a search during a 2013 murder investigation.

Bristol Superior Court Judge E. Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that police didn't specifically list those items in a search warrant for Hernandez's home in North Attleborough on June 18, 2013.

Prosecutors had argued that the warrant authorized the seizure of any global positioning system devices, but Garsh disagreed.

The items were seized during an investigation into the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Lloyd.

Hernandez is charged separately in the killings of two men in Boston in 2012 after a brief encounter at a nightclub.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.