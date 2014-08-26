Florida mom says 911 didn't help trapped baby

A 10-month-old Florida boy accidentally got trapped inside a hot car and his mother said she got a surprising answer when she called 9-1-1 for help.

"And that's what was the scariest part watching him change and get obviously much, much hotter," said Shana Dees, who is the child's mother.

Dees said all she needed was bleach and bottled water. But this Pasco mother's quick trip to a local CVS ended with her baby trapped and window broken.

According to Dees, 10-month-old Jack likes to play with just about anything he can get his hands on, especially car keys.

On Saturday, Dees said she put Jack in his car seat and closed the car door in order to secure their shopping cart.

"And in those three seconds when I was moving the cart he hit the lock button," Dees said.

The black Acura wasn't running and temperatures were nearing triple digits.

"I went around and I am pulling on all the different doors, trying to get one to open," Dees said.

Dees said she panicked and begged a passerby for a phone to call police.

"Hi um my infant son is locked in the car in the parking lot," Dees can be heard saying in the emergency call.

Only the dispatcher didn't send help.

"They won't be able to kind of gain access to the car unless the child is in some sort of distress," the dispatcher responds in the call.

Then, the dispatcher just ends the call.

"The dispatcher absolutely made a mistake," said Laura McElroy with Tampa Police Department. "This is not the way we do business."

Eight minutes went by before an off-duty Tampa Police Department officer made a second call to 911.

Off-duty officer: "Baby locked in a car."

Dispatcher: "Okay, where are they at?"

Jack was locked in the car 10 minutes until help was finally headed to the scene.

"We will be out there for her," dispatcher said on the call.

Before police could get arrive, another Good Samaritan broke the car's left passenger window with a wrench.

"Um, I'd like to say thank you to them...to the man that let me use his phone to the retired officer that was able to get the police out there," Dees said. "Those were the first responders that day."

Tampa police has launched an investigation into the actions of the dispatcher.

