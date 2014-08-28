Auditors want more controls on UConn salaries

Connecticut's state auditors want UConn to put more controls on the salaries the school pays professors and other professionals.

The auditors on Wednesday released their report covering the 2009 and 2010 budget years.

Auditor John Geragosian says they found the school has not established any maximum pay for professors and has no pay range for many professional positions, a standard practice with other state positions.

The school received criticism in 2011 after it was revealed that its police chief at the time was making almost $256,000 a year.

Spokesman Tom Breen says it can't change its compensation structure until 2015, the next round of contract talks with the unions representing professional employees.

He says the school uses benchmark data to pay employees at levels "consistent with industry norms."

