Connecticut gun rights group backs Foley

A 15,000-member gun rights organization is backing Republican businessman Tom Foley for governor.

Friday's endorsement by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, posted on the group's website, immediately prompted accusations from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's campaign that Foley would support repealing the wide-ranging gun control law passed after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Malloy's campaign in an email to reporters called the CCDL an "extreme right wing gun advocacy group."

President Scott Wilson said while the CCDL would ultimately like to see the law repealed, it is not politically realistic given the current membership of the General Assembly. Also, the CCDL is seeking to overturn the law in federal court.

Wilson said Foley "is not Clint Eastwood," but he's electable and sympathetic to gun owners' concerns.

